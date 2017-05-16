We had trad-folk group I Dram Slow in session last week on the eve of their fourth album release, ‘Turn Your Face To The Sun’.

Louise and Dave from the band came in to perform their spellbinding track ‘Carolina’, oh the harmonies!

The band recorded their new album live in a house in Wicklow with producer Brian Masterson. And they’ve just signed with one of the most important independent roots labels in the US - Compass Records.

The band’s previous videos have recruited the best in Irish talent; the video for ‘Valentine’ was directed by Hugh O’Conor of My Left Foot and Three Musketeers and stars Aidan Gillen of Game of Thrones and Love/Hate. Check it out here;

They’re playing Cypus Avenue Cork on May 20th before they hit the States for a summer tour.

Catch #LostInMusic with Lousie Duffy weeknights from 7pm

#PlayIrishToday every Tuesday