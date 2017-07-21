The Script are back with a bang.

The three Dublin lads (who certainly haven't lost their accents!) have announced two Irish shows next month.

The band are set to play the National Stadium in Dublin on August 21st and the Millennium Forum in Derry on August 22nd.

It's to coincide with the release of their new album Freedom Child which is due out in September.

They joined Iano for an exclusive interview to celebrate the release of their brand new album 'Freedom Child'.

Mark, Glen and Danny gave Ian the low down on the new material, the writing process, their tour plans and the Irish acts that they admire.

Tickets for the gigs are on sale Friday 28 July 9.30am on Ticketmaster.

You can listen back to the full interview here: