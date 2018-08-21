Lost in Music with Ed Smith is the home of Play Irish Artist of the week, championing Irish bands and solo acts for the past two years.

Tonight on the show our Play Irish Artist of the week goes to Donegal natives In Their Thousands with new track 'Acrasia'.

Following on from a string of major festival appearances, European tours dates and TV and radio coverage at home and abroad, In Their Thousands returned to their roots, heading home to the North West of the island to truly engross themselves in their craft. A re-immersion in Irish traditional music, language, and culture became the focus of the four members; brothers Declan and Aidan McClafferty, first cousin Ruairí Friel and lifelong friend Marty Smyth.

Acrasia is the first single from their debut album due out later this year, and the result of locking themselves away in a studio with renowned Mercury Prize nominated producer Tommy McLaughlin (Villagers, Soak, BellX1).

The concept for the song came out of that general idea, about why this occurs and leads people towards darkness and suffering in a mundane way which then leads to a much more profound suffering. Also the origin of the 'voice on the shoulder' - where exactly is that coming from?



We came up with the underlying track in a tiny cottage in the countryside in Donegal where we used to jam. It has an open fire and a tin roof with ivy growing inside and some fairy lights."