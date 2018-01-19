2018 is off to a cracking start, so much great Irish and International new music.

Every night, Louise Duffy picks a track that just has to be added to the On Your Radar playlist.

We have January's playlist here for you, check out Jorja Smith & Stormzy, Troye Sivan, Gaz Coombes, Dua Lipa and so much more.

Oh and our money is on this being a bit of a summer banger!

The Beach Toxic Love has had 150,000 streams in a week.