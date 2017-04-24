Louise Duffy on Lost in Music is playing Will Joseph Cook tonight as new music track.

WILL JOSEPH COOK

Treat me like a lover - Taken from his debut album ‘Sweet Dreamer’ which was released on April 14th.

He has been releasing a series of videos to accompany the album. Experimenting with 360 degree videos.

Look at this!

Critics are loving this alt pop sound which takes on his love for Vampire Weekend right through to Neil Young.

WHO IS HE?

19 year old songwriter from Kent in the UK. He has been releasing music over the past two years.

Who does he love

Eels, Phoenix, Neil Young, Weezer, MGMT, Taking Heads, early Calvin Harris, Paul Simon, Vampire Weekend.



He is supporting Alt J this summer in Trinity Series on July 11th