Niamh and her husband Liam were left in shock last year when she developed a life-threatening infection after the birth of her fourth child.

The mother of four lost all of the fingers on her left hand when she developed sepsis shortly after childbirth.

After spending a short period of time in a medically induced coma, she woke and was told she would have to have all the fingers on her hand amputated, while she also lost toes on her right foot.

THE HAND

Research by her husband lead them to a bionic hand which is being manufactured in Scotland.

The total cost of the hand is 65 thousand euro and Niamh is currently fundraising to make sure she can avail of this life changing piece of equipment.

She's spent the last week being trained in how to use the prosthetic iLimb in Galway, which was custom made by Touch Bionics in Scotland

Niamh is still waiting for the hand to be delivered, which is she hopes will come next week.

Have a look at her using the bionic iLimb in the video below.