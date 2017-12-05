New Music On Lost In Music

Isaac Gracie's chillingly doubtful single Terrified needs to get #OnYourRadar. 

The song swoops, swirls and crashes around his haunting voice and it features on his recently released EP The Death Of You & I.

The west London singer/songwriter just performed at Other Voices but unfortunately there are no more Irish dates in the near future.

