Isaac Gracie's chillingly doubtful single Terrified needs to get #OnYourRadar.

The song swoops, swirls and crashes around his haunting voice and it features on his recently released EP The Death Of You & I.

The west London singer/songwriter just performed at Other Voices but unfortunately there are no more Irish dates in the near future.

The exceptional @isaac_gracie will be first up in St. James' Church this Friday night. It's gonna be a special one. #eirOtherVoices https://t.co/a09xkBSRls pic.twitter.com/CVXGCzWJDc — Other Voices (@OtherVoicesLive) November 30, 2017

