Hozier is back with brand new music and our very own Ian Dempsey will have the exclusive first radio play on the Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show this Friday, 7th September.

The Grammy nominated, multi-platinum selling artist says, 'I’m thrilled to release the Nina Cried Power EP. This collection of songs is an example of what I’ve been working on in the last while and will be a small taste of what is to be expected from the upcoming album.'

Hozier played a special run of intimate live shows this week in Dublin’s Academy Theatre.

All proceeds for the shows will go to the charities Safe Ireland, One In Four and The Peter McVerry Trust.

Nina Cried Power will also be available for streaming from this Thursday September 6th.

To celebrate, Today FM want to fly you and a friend to see Hozier perform LIVE in Boston, on October 1st.

