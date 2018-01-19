This week was a massive week for new music.

George Ezra has made a return with ‘Paradise’, a track which, according to Ezra, was influenced by the early stages of his relationship with his girlfriend.

The Queen of Pop, Kylie Minogue, released her new tune, Dancing, early this morning.

The track is co-written with Amy Wadge (who also helped pen Ed Sheeran’s Thinking Out Loud.)

Justin Timberlake's new video for his post-apocalyptic track Supplies caused quite a stir when it dropped yesterday.

And music from Tom Hardy's past has surprised everyone this week.

The actor recorded an unreleased and unfinished album called Falling On Your Arse In 1999.

Back then Tom went by the name of Tommy No 1 and you can listen to Hardy rap on the 18 tracks, on Bandcamp here.