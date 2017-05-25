Tonight's track to get #OnYourRadar is James Vincent McMurrow and True Care.

It's only been nine quick months since the James Vincent McMurrow released We Move and tomorrow James drops another new album True Care.

And the title track off the album is gentle soul at its best!

Ahead of the release, he'll perform True Care in full in a secret gig in Dublin tonight! If you didn't manage to get a ticket, fret not.. it will be live streamed on his Facebook page from 8.30pm tonight!

Lost In Music with Lousie Duffy, weeknights from 7pm