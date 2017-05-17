Every Wednesday on #LostInMusic Louise Duffy picks a woman for us to crush on and this week we're remembering Janelle Monae's 2013 funky smash Q.U.E.E.N feat. Erykah Badu.

The track is off her second album The Electric Lady and is an acronym for Queer, Untouchables, Emigrants, Excommunicated and Negroid.

Prince declared Janelle had the best album and music video of 2013 and we certainly agree! So have a dance or a toe tap to Q.U.E.E.N #WomenCrushWednesday

