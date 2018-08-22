Janet Jackson is back with this track 'Made For Now', this is a collaboration with Daddy Yankee. The track is super catchy, have a listen to this here. I mean how best to start our Women Crush Wednesday than with Janet Jackson?!

Freya Ridings has been featured on Lost in Music a number of times over the past few months, from our own WCW feature, to a session on Muireann O'Connells show.

You will recognise this track from Love Island. There are great things in store for Freya, keep your ears peeled.

Julien Baker is playing Vicar Street on 27th September and will also be playing Other Voices in a very exciting outing in Ballina Mayo that following weekend.

Delighted to add @wearevillagers, @taminoamir and @julienrbaker to the line-up for St. Michael's Church in Ballina. Very excited for this one.

P.S. We've heard accommodation is filling up quickly so make sure you're booked in! pic.twitter.com/f5TkT9kJrO — Other Voices (@OtherVoicesLive) August 21, 2018

She has just teamed up with Pheobe Bridges and Lucy Dacas to form boygenius, their new song 'Bite The Hand', Ed Smith will play this on Lost in Music too!

Check out this beaut of a track from last year.