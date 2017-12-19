Joe’s Christmas Playlist | Tins & Tunes Podcast #9
In this episode of Tins and Tunes, Joe subverts his own formula by reviewing a playlist and not an album. What an evil genius.
He talks us through his much-loved Christmas Playlist on Spotify, which includes artists such as Tracy Thorn, Low, Bing Crosby, Bob Dylan, Otis Redding, Chuck Berry, and lots more.
LISTEN:
The Beers?
- St. Mel’s Brown Ale
- Trouble Brewing Fresh Prince of Kildare New England Double IPA
You can check out the other two festive Tins and Tunes podcasts:
- A Christmas Gift For You From Phil Spector - #7 - here
- Elvis’ Christmas Album and Funny Looking Angels - #8 - here
What is Tins and Tunes?
Tins and Tunes is the brainchild of Joe Donnelly, a man who likes his tunes and also happens to enjoy the odd craft beer.
Joe selects a modern classic album and advises you on which beverages are best to accompany the LP.
