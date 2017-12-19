In this episode of Tins and Tunes, Joe subverts his own formula by reviewing a playlist and not an album. What an evil genius.

He talks us through his much-loved Christmas Playlist on Spotify, which includes artists such as Tracy Thorn, Low, Bing Crosby, Bob Dylan, Otis Redding, Chuck Berry, and lots more.

LISTEN:

The Beers?

St. Mel’s Brown Ale

Trouble Brewing Fresh Prince of Kildare New England Double IPA

What is Tins and Tunes?

Tins and Tunes is the brainchild of Joe Donnelly, a man who likes his tunes and also happens to enjoy the odd craft beer.

Joe selects a modern classic album and advises you on which beverages are best to accompany the LP.

