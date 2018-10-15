John Grant has just released his fourth studio album 'Love is Magic' and right now, we are announcing he is playing two dates in Ireland in March 2019.

Yes, John Grant will be playing two gigs in Limerick & Dublin.

Wednesdsay 27th March 2019 – University Concert Hall , Limerick

Sunday 31st March - Bord Gáis Energy Theatre, Dublin

Tickets go on sale this Friday, but you can win a pair nightly for the Dublin show from Paul McLoone.

We have some exciting @johngrantmusic Irish gig news for you! You heard it here first. Join me 9pm @TodayFM for all the details. #MusicSpecialist pic.twitter.com/tDLC7HFNAM — Paul McLoone (@PMcLoone) October 15, 2018

Besides the quest for sound, “the lyrics, of course, continue to be very important to me,” says John. “They’re just snapshots of everyday life where myriad moods and every sort of horrible and hilarious occurrence one can imagine mix with the pedestrian resulting in the absurdity and beauty of life.”

Anyone familiar with Grant’s story will recognise his battles - with addiction and health, with trusting love and relationships. From this turbulence he’s forged another riveting collection of often brutal diatribes and confessionals, where humour, fear, anxiety and anger overlap as Grant, with trademark candour, figuratively exposes the machinations of his saturated brain. It’s epitomised by the album’s brilliant opener ‘Metamorphosis’, almost as if his warring psyches are facing up to one another, as impervious synth-pop and brain-on-fire imagery melts into dream-ballad introspection and back to synth-backed mania.

The human mind is further discombobulated by the concept of love – we crave it, obsess over it, and are invariably traumatised by it, as the album’s title track explores. “Love’s a shitshow that requires work, it’s not all lollipops and rainbows and ’67 Dodge Dart Hemis and STDs and macaroni and cheese and John Carpenter. But nothing can distract from the fact that, in spite of it all, love is still magic.”