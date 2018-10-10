As if he doesn’t have enough on his plate presenting Today FM’s Lost In Music every weeknight and Ed’s Songs Of Praise each Sunday, we asked the inimitable Ed Smith to present a show for our Alternative Music Stream Today XM.

Being the genial chap that he is, he readily agreed, and this Thursday at 9pm we’re proud to present Ed Smith’s Indie Disco: 30 From 30.

Ed’s taken some of his favourite songs from each of the past 30 years and created a special show exclusively for Today XM.

Expect to hear tracks from Blur, Arcade Fire, Alt-J, Foals, Breeders, Tame Impala and many many more.

From 1988 right through to today, you'll be in Indie Disco heaven this Thursday from 9pm on Today XM.

Tune in here, or listen live on the Today FM App by hitting the More Music button in the top left corner and selecting Today XM!