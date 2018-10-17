Matt Cooper is taking over Today XM this Thursday to present one seriously epic show.

Matt is a huge Rock fan, so we’ve asked him to put together a show stuffed with what we’re calling ‘Epic’ songs.

What makes an ‘Epic’ song? Well, there’s probably a huge, bombastic production, on a song between 5 and 6+ minutes in length, possibly with fantastical, otherworldly lyrics.

Think Zeppelin’s ‘Kashmir’, The War On Drugs’ ‘Under The Pressure’, The Rolling Stones’ ‘Sympathy For The Devil’, and Metallica’s ‘Enter Sandman’, all of which will feature in Matt’s show.

Matt says he's looking forward to letting the music do the talking for once, 'I hope the Today XM listeners will enjoy the tracks I’ve picked. I’ll be talking a little bit about why I chose these particular songs, and what they mean to me as a music fan’.

Don't miss Matt Cooper's EPICS, exclusively on Today XM, this Thursday from 7pm on Today XM.

You can stream it live at todayfm.com/XM or on the Today FM APP, click the More Music button on the top left of the screen and select Today XM.