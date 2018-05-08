Nick Cave has announced an on-stage conversation event in the Abbey Theatre on the eve of his gig with The Bad Seeds and Patti Smith at the Royal Hospital Kilmainham on June 6th.

On June 5th, Nick Cave will be answering questions directly from the audience, Nick says “To be honest I am not sure what is going to happen at these events". Adding "The audience tends to ask more challenging, revealing, playful and ultimately serious questions. You never know what you are going to get. They can be fearless and they can go deep."

These conversation event series started during Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds 2017 tour in America, where he discovered "The more frank and intimate the questions, the more interesting the evening will be".

And he also revealed "The audience can ask me anything and I’ll do my best to answer. I do have some things to say. I can always play some songs at the piano if it all goes horribly wrong. But, I don’t know, I’ve got a good feeling about this one."

