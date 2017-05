Tonight #TheMcLooneSessions welcome Joshua Burnside.

The singer-songwriter hails from Co. Down and has an experimental take on folk music. His new album Ephrata was released on May 5th.

Joshua Burnside wrote the album while over in Columbia and the album is named after a small town in Pennsylvania that he visited on his travels.

To give you a flavour here's his single 'Tunnels Pt. 2’.

#TheMcLooneSessions every Wednesday night from 9pm.