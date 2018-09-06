Just What Is The Greatest One Hit Wonder?
We decided to take a look at the greatest one hit wonders on Lost in Music.
Ed Smith is getting mountains of suggestions for tunes. Keep them coming. We will compile a show spotify playlist.
In the meantime check these out and thanks to our listeners for the suggestions.
Like these!
The Bravery Honest Mistake
Or what about this?!
Ed,There is only , chesney hawkes I am the one and only Steven Kildare
Hi Ed, here’s a one hit wonder. Any chance of Boomtown by David and David. If not something old by Van or Beverly Penn by the Waterboys. Cheers, Mo.
Violent Femmes. Blister on the Sun Thanks Ed
What about CA PLANE POUR MOI by Plastic Bertrand or OK FRED by Erroll Dunkley. Paul Tibbles Ballivor
My one hit wonder is White town, Your woman 👌Great tune back in the day
Ed, how about Babybird - You’re Gorgeous .... Jamie, limerick