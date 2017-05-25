Justin Bieber took to the stage in New York the other night and started to belt out the hit single Despacito, which he appears in.

But poor aul Justin needed to brush up on his Spanish before launching into the song, because a few lines in it became apparent that the global superstar hasn't a breeze how to speak Spanish.

Footage has emerged of Justin breaking out lyrics like, "bla bla bla bla bla," and "I don't know the words so I say Dorito."

"i don't know the words so i say dorito" KKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKK EU TE VENERO JUSTIN BIEBER pic.twitter.com/DEA7qM8D5n — mare (@biebeart) May 24, 2017

D O R I T O.

Good man Justin.