We first played Karms a year ago with their single 'We Always Lose', the guys went on to play the trail at Other Voices and have been gigging solidly.

Taking on supports with The Amazons, Arcane Roots and The Strypes as well as sell out headline shows at Whelan's, KARMS will be releasing their debut album, Satellites this Friday!



Ed Smith will be giving their track 'Vienna' a spin and we are delighted to have them as Play Irish Artist of the week.

