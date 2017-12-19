Thundering indie four piece Karms' latest single River is Lost In Music's #PlayIrishToday track.

Dublin brothers Colm and Stephen O’Loughlin, and friends Danny Farrelly and Jay Maleney make up Karms.

And they've released River off their debut EP that was recorded at Attica Audio in Donegal with Scottish producer Tony Doogan who has worked with Mogwai and Belle and Sebastian.

River is a big pumping and infectious tune, give it a listen now!

Louise Duffy, weeknights from 7pm.