Label buddies with two of the stand-out albums of 2017, Kendrick Lamar and SZA have joined forces to deliver us All The Stars.

Its a big, beating, swooping song, fit for the silver screen...

The song is the lead single from the soundtrack for new superhero flick from Marvel Studios Black Panther to which Kung-Fu Kenny is also producing.

Get it #OnYourRadar!

Louise Duffy, weeknights from 7pm.

Until we get the movie our side of the pond later this year, here's a taster of the film.. soundtrack already sounding ferocious!