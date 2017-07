Happy days!

LCD Soundsystem have announced three shows in Dublin this September.

They'll play the Olympia Theatre, Dublin on Wednesday 27th, Thursday 28th & Friday 29th September.

This will be the band's first headline show in Ireland since getting back together in 2015 and the three Olympia shows will be the band’s only Irish appearances this year.

Tickets go on sale at 9am this Friday 28th July on Ticketmaster.