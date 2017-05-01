1977 was a year of new beginnings. Spurred on by the DIY attitude of punk, a quiet revolution was taking place.

Where once the showbands ruled, a new generation demanded more and they started to create new ways of doing things.

It was the birth of a modern music scene in Ireland with The Radiators from Space entering the charts, The Boomtown Rats appearing on Top Of The Pops, Ireland's first rock festival at Macroom, Thin Lizzy headlining Dublin's first outdoor rock gig, not to mention The Clash playing Trinity College and the launch of Hot Press.

Join Cathal Funge as he takes you back to a key year in the story of Irish Rock, with contributions from those who lived it!