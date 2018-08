The legend that is Ian Dempsey presented a two-hour show featuring his personal favourite David Bowie tracks.

Classic Bowie hits such as ‘Starman’, ‘Let’s Dance’ and ‘Ashes To Ashes’ will feature alongside key album tracks and live cuts, tied together by Dempsey, revealing how much Bowie’s much means to him, and sharing personal anecdotes of his Bowie experiences over the years.

You can listen to the full show below!

Listen to PART 1:

Listen to PART 2: