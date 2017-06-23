The lads are back - one of Ireland's most successful Irish exports have released the 1st single from their much anticipated 3rd album.

The new single is called 'Brother' and the audio and video dropped this morning.

You can watch it here:

The track has instant vibes of Imogen Heap (voice processing), Bastille (big chorus) and Kygo (similar vocal leaning as recent hit 'Raging').

This will be the first collection of new music since 2015's Coming Up For Air, which reached number 1 and achieved triple-platinum status in Ireland.

The band's debut album, 'In A Perfect World' has sold over a million copies worldwide and imprinted itself on the nation's consciousness.

Hon' the lads!