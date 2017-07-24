Lana Del Rey has teamed up with seventies queen Stevie Nicks for the latest release off her Lust For Life album.

Beautiful People Beautiful Problems is a gorgeous big sweeping number from the two crooning ladies.

In an interview with KROO, Lana said of Stevie "She’s everything you hope she’s gonna be. She’s so contemporary, and she knows all the new music that’s out weekly. She loved the track and she added so much to it.”

What a dream team!

Have a listen below..

