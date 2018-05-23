Ms. Lauryn Hill today announces a 3arena date, Friday 30th November, to her newly announced World Tour, celebrating twenty years of her anthemic debut solo album The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill.

Of the tour Ms. Hill notes, ”this album chronicled an intimate piece of my young existence. It was the summation of most, if not all, of my most hopeful and positive emotions experienced to that date. I loved and believed deeply in my community's ability to both love and heal itself provided it received the right amount of support and encouragement. Our world today, both complex and changing, is in need of the balance between moral fortitude and cathartic expression. I hope the love and energy that permeated this work can continue to inspire change with love and optimism at the helm."

Tickets from €67 including booking fee and restoration levy go on sale this Friday at 9am.