Every Tuesday we take a longer look at Irish music and this week, we turn our light on Dublin duo Le Boom. Chris and Aimie have been attracting attention for the past few months, with US interest from Paste Magazine.

To us in lost in music, they are making perfect electronic pop, you may recognise the track in another form as we played the Mix & Fairbanks disco version a few weeks ago.

But now we feel it's time we played Le Boom's 'What We Do' in all it's original glory.

Keep your eye out this festival season for performances at Body & Soul & Sea Sessions. Townlands Carnival Cork and Sunflower Fest Belfast.

LostinMusic supporting Irish talent weeknights 7pm #PlayIrishToday