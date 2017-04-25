Pleasure is the new single from Ireland's biggest sounders!

Le Galaxie released the first single from their forthcoming album a few weeks ago. 'Pleasure' is a dance floor banger featuring the vocals of May Kay. 

It's 6 years since the released of their debut 'laser disc nights II' and we know the festival scene will be hopping with the guys back with album number 3. 

They are playing Drogheda this weekend.

 Have a look at the video here. 

#PlayIrishToday 