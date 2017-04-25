Le Galaxie released the first single from their forthcoming album a few weeks ago. 'Pleasure' is a dance floor banger featuring the vocals of May Kay.

It's 6 years since the released of their debut 'laser disc nights II' and we know the festival scene will be hopping with the guys back with album number 3.

They are playing Drogheda this weekend.

This Saturday night we're heading for Fusion in Drogheda! Louth n' proud xx pic.twitter.com/SThIpQrw7C — Le Galaxie (@LeGalaxie) April 25, 2017

Have a look at the video here.

#PlayIrishToday