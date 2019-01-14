It's 50 years since Led Zeppelin unleashed their self titled debut album and it is Paul's classic album of the week.

Don't miss 4 nights where Paul will take a look at the legacy created from this epic release.

Ash recorded a session for Paul just before Christmas, and we cannot wait to air it for you on Wednesday night.

Julia Jacklin plays Whelans on March 30th, the singer has recently been dueting with The National's Matt Berninger on 'All I Want' and released this stunning track at the end of 2018.

Listeners can win tickets to her gig every night.

The Stranglers are back in Dublin on 1st March playing The Olympia Theatre. Paul has tickets to be won for this gig too.

The Paul McLoone Show

Weeknights 9pm