This week, Paul McLoone has picked Leftfield's Leftism as his #ClassicAlbumOfTheWeek.

Their debut album Leftism landed 22 years ago in 1995 and features the singles Open Up, Afro Left and Release The Pressure.

Along with The Chemical Brothers, Underworld and The Prodigy, Leftfield were one of the first British groups to bring club music to the masses.

The progressive house LP helped to redefine the genre with hints of tribal, dub, house, ambient and trance and Toni Halliday, John Lydon and Earl Sixteen all lending their vocals across the album.

The album was as nominated for a Mercury Prize but lost out to Portishead 'Dummy' in 1995.

The reissued album 'Leftfield 22' was released on May 5th with additional tracks and remixes added and band member Neil Barnes is currently on a UK anniversary tour with 'Leftism'.

Here's the band's vocal rehearsal ahead of the tour;

Paul McLoone will be playing tracks from the album all week so make sure you tune in to The Paul McLoone Show from 9pm!