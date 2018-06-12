Level Heads are a five piece band from Dublin who have been working hard over the past two years getting their sound just right!

After a few years performing in the underbelly of Dublin's bars and venues, Level Heads released their first EP in June 2017 entitled 'Vol. 1'

Although only launching their material in 2017, the band had already made their bones on the live circuit performing at Knockanstockan Festival 2016, Longitude 2015

Their brand new single 'City Life' is now available on iTunes, Spotify and all other streaming and download platforms for purchase after a successful Whelan's headline show last week. You can catch Level Heads in The Harbour Bar, Bray on 22nd June. To keep up to date on more shows and festival appearances, visit the band's Facebook / Instagram.

Here's a sample of their sound. Tune in to Louise Duffy tonight after 7pm for a chance to hear their brand new track 'City Life'.

#PlayIrishArtist of the week. To apply send your music to katebh@todayfm.com