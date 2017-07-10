Liam Gallagher has just released Chinatown, the second single off his upcoming debut album.

Chinatown is the ponderous and delicate follow up to the powerful Wall Of Glass and it was written by Andrew Wyatt of Miike Snow.

Liam Gallagher's solo album As You Were is due out on October 6th and we're in for a treat as he's collaborated with Adele/Beck producer Greg Kurstin and Radiohead and Mumford and Sons producer Dan Grech-Marguerat.

And Liam revealed recently that despite the album being finished, they went back in the studio to add an orchestra to some of the tracks on the album.

Check out the video below.

