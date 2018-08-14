Lost in Music with Ed Smith is all about the tunes, on Tuesday's we look at amazing Irish music making the airwaves.

Tonight we have 3 amazing artists for you.

The incredible Lisa Hannigan has teamed up with The National's Aaron Dressner and playwright Enda Walsh for this stunning track;

RuthAnne may not be known to some, but she has written songs that have so far ammassed 1.5 Billion streams online. She is Irish, she is one of the best pop writers in the World right now and she has just released this fab pop rnb fused tune.

Ailbhe Reddy is a show favourite, we have the exclusive first play of her new song 'Shame'. Yup that's right, first play. She is our Play Irish Artist of the week.

Join Ed Smith weeknights and get Lost in Music from 7pm.