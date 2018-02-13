Paul Weller takes to the stage at The Olympia Theatre in Dublin this week for three sold out shows.

And we're taking a throwback to Paul McLoone's chat with Paul Weller back in May.

In the interview, The Modfather expresses his love for The Strypes and guitarist Josh McClorey, who features on three of the tracks on his latest album, including a backwards guitar solo on the song Nova.

A Kind Revolution is Paul Weller's 13th solo album and was released almost exactly 40 years since his debut In The City with The Jam.

Have a listen back here and enjoy the gig if you're a lucky sod with a ticket!

The Paul McLoone Show, Monday to Thursday from 9pm.