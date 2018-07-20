Fergal launched a brand new feature on today's show. 'Live At Marconi' celebrates the best live tracks recorded here at Today FM in Marconi House.

Back in 2009 before Florence Welch hit the big time, the wonderful Tony Fenton invited her into studio to sing. She sung 'Cosmic Love'.

Oh blast from the past hearing Florence & the Machine's studio session on @FERGDARCY @TodayFM - recorded for the much-missed and mighty Tony Fenton pic.twitter.com/57CEe8qsvL — Pamela Blake (@PamelaABlake) July 19, 2018

