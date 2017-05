Loah's new song The Bailey is Lost In Music's #PlayIrishToday track

Sallay Matu Garnett aka Loah grew up in Maynooth and West Africa with a piano and violin to keep her busy.

She studied at Trinity College and has already collaborated with Little Green Cars, Slow Skies, Bantum and I Have A Tribe.

She even co-wrote Hozier's 'Someone New'!

Her latest track ‘The Bailey’ is from her debut album This Heart.

#LostinMusic with Louise Duffy weeknights 7pm