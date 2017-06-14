Oh Woman, Oh Man is the latest single off London Grammar's long awaited second album Truth Is A Beautiful Thing and its dreamy electro opera if you ask us!

The trio worked with pretty big producers on this new album; Paul Epworth (Adele), Greg Kurstin (Sia, HAIM), and Jon Hopkins (Coldplay, Purity Ring) and my oh my can you tell!

Check out the not one, but TWO videos they've shared for Oh Woman, Oh Man. Both are directed by Oscar nominated Tony Kaye, who won Grammy Awards for his visuals for Red Hot Chili Peppers and Johnny Cash.

You can catch London Grammar play Electric Picnic this year.

