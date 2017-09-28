Lost In Music will be locked and loaded this Friday as Louise Duffy will be broadcasting the show LIVE from the 42nd Westport Arts Festival!

We'll have performances from festival headlines The Stunning and DJ Kormac, and Louise will be chatting to them ahead of their performances.

The biggest, brightest and most colourful yet, the Westport Arts Festival runs until Sunday 1st October and will have everything from music, dance, theatre, art shows, literature, film, comedy and children’s and family activities.

Tune in to Lost In Music from 7pm on Friday to hear all the fun!