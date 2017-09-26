Otherkin are releasing their seriously hyped debut album on Friday. 'OK' is already getting 4 and 5 stars from music critics here and across the pond.

Everyday Louise Duffy supports Irish music and on Tuesday's we focus hugely on the very best sounds coming out of our country. Otherkin have been a regular on the show and we want to help give them the push to reach number one this Friday.

You can pre-order Otherkin's debut album 'OK' HERE!

Not convinced? Listen to this session recorded exclusively for Lost in Music.