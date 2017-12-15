Don't miss Lost In Music next week for your chance to win tickets to Alanis Morissette and Bell X1.

90's lovers unite! A woman who soundtracked approx. 99.9999% of break-ups in the 90's, Alanis Morissette plays two Irish dates this summer - Live at the Marquee Cork on 4th July 2018 and the Iveagh Gardens Dublin on 5th July 2018.

And Bell X1 play a five night run at Vicar Street from March 21st to March 25th.

Louise Duffy has tickets to be won every night on Lost In Music so don't miss it!

Lost In Music with Louise Duffy, weeknights from 7pm.