Awards season is upon us and from the nominations lists, there's plenty of fab female artists that Louise Duffy has been showcasing and championing on the show!

February 21st sees the BRIT Awards descend upon London's O2 arena for a night of great performances, scandalous moments and usually some frivolous debauchery from our favourite celebs.

Hosted by Emma Willis and Jack Whitehall this year, there'll be performances from Ed Sheeran, Foo Fighters, Rag’n’Bone Man, Sam Smith, Dua Lipa and Stormzy.

Our girl Dua Lipa is breaking records at the ceremony this year, not only topping the noms list with FIVE nominations (for British breakthrough artist, British female solo artist, British album of the year, British single and British artist video of the year), she's landed the most nominations EVER for a female solo artist!

Other Lost In Music favourites Jessie Ware and Paloma Faith are both nominated for Best British Female Solo Artist.

And another Lost In Music playlist favourite - Jorja Smith - has already won the Critics Choice Award. Jorja follows in the footsteps of previous winners like Adele, Florence and The Machine, Ellie Goulding, Emeli Sande and Rag 'n' Bone Man.

Wolf Alice, who popped in for a session late last year, are also up for Best British Group!

