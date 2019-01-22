Lydia Ford is a singer-songwriter from Mayo, Ireland. Ford grew up in a musical household - her sister banged out Rachmaninoff every Saturday morning, while car journeys with mom involved a dose of Bruce Springsteen and Fleetwood Mac anthologies. At the age of 9 she picked up the guitar, inspired mainly by her adoration of pop-punk star Avril Lavigne. From there, she began writing and developing her own songs.

After a period in New York City, Ford’s music now takes inspiration from her subway rides rather than the green coast of west Ireland. While the pop elements remain, life experiences and her formative twenties has added a more tongue-in-cheek approach to her lyrics. Ford continues to experiment and develop her bedroom productions with synths, strings, and electric guitars. Her collaborations with German producer duo, Steam Phunk, landed her national radio airplay in Ireland and catapulted her Spotify streams to 6k listeners per month.

Lydia sent in her sounds to the show after a call from producer Kate for unsigned up and coming acts to send in tracks for radio play. Louise loved this fresh pop sound and now Lydia is our Play Irish Artist of the week.

