Metropolis Announce More Acts
Super excited for Metropolis this year. October Bank Holiday weekend, the perfect weekend to host a festival.
So the announcements keep on rolling with further acts being added to Saturday.
Tickets are still available - click here to purchase funtimes - https://goo.gl/reMbFE
Keep your eyes and ears peeled for more festival announcements.
The Paul McLoone Show Monday - Thursday 9pm to Midnight.
We are delighted to announce the latest additions to Metropolis Festival 2018 including Friendly Fires, David O'Doherty (Master Of Ceremonies)— Metropolis Festival (@metro_festival) September 19, 2018
Saturday, October 27th is headlined and curated by Villagers
Tickets - https://t.co/y96lBscn9Mhttps://t.co/zZPSN2aeYa#Metropolis2018 pic.twitter.com/fT71MFfRa1