Metropolis festival is getting closer. The visual and musical feast is a safe haven for us music lovers in the winter months.

They have had a small bit of a set back as TLC have cancelled their European tour, which is a nightmare for the organisers, but they have pulled some amazing new acts out of the bag.

We at Lost in Music can't wait!

See statement below from Metropolis.

This week we have received the unfortunate news that, due to a back injury sustained by T Boz (Tionne Watkins), TLC have been forced to reschedule their European Tour of UK, Germany and France - which also includes their performance at Metropolis Festival.

Whilst we are disappointed at this news, and have ADDED FOUR extra incredible acts to replace them for the Bank Holiday Sunday, all in keeping with the programming and style of Metropolis Festival. For those of you who bought Sunday tickets especially to see TLC, you can get a full refund from Ticketmaster, but let us tell you about the acts we’ve got coming first...

Todd Terje, Irelands favourite Norwegian dance maestro will be bringing his bag full of bangers to the festival.

West Philadelphia’s DJ JAZZY JEFF! Since 1985, DJ Jazzy Jeff has wowed audiences with his flawless turntable skills, innovative production and musical versatility. From the success of “DJ Jazzy Jeff and the Fresh Prince” with partner Will Smith, to the critical acclaim of his production company “A Touch of Jazz”, Jeff proved time and time again that he would always be a force to be reckoned with. Classic songs like 'Boom! Shake the Room,' 'Summertime' and 'Girls Ain't Nothing but Trouble' led to platinum album sales and international stardom.

They have also added, Denis Sultra and DJ Mall Grab.

** Ticket prices for Sunday will remain at €69.50 and will not increase to the final tier of €79.50, as in previous years. **