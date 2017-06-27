A few weeks ago, we started a piece on 'Milestone Music Moments' - the songs that bring you right back to a very specific time in your life - first love, exams, moving out of home, nights out, going to college, bad jobs, good jobs, falling in love, falling out of love, weddings & babies.

This week's Milestone Music Moment came from Peter Rooney and brings him back to the heady days of his mid twenties, blaring music out of his first car.

Have a listen back to the story here.

If you've a milestone of your own, we'd love to speak to you. Email your story to breakfast@todayfm.com and you could win a beautiful memento from DesignMyType.ie