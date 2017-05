Miley Cyrus is back lads, and now all is right with the world.

Malibu is the first track from her upcoming, yet-to-be titled album, set for release later this year.

It's actually a pretty chilled out track, kind of perfect for those late evening summer BBQs that are just around the corner.

In the video Miley plays with a puppy, rolls around in some grass and frolics in the water with a heap of balloons.

Standard.

Welcome back Miley, you sledgehammer licking legend.