March 2nd will see the release of Moby's next album Everything Was Beautiful, and Nothing Hurt, inspired by Kurt Vonnegut’s World War II science fiction epic Slaughterhouse Five.

He told Billboard that he'll be returning to his trip-hop, gospel roots and even though he's been very politically active since the White House got a new resident, the new album won't have any political undertones.

Telling Billboard “It goes back to the humanity of it. Because that’s the common denominator: who are we as a species and why have we made so many egregious, terrible choices? The punk rocker in me wants to yell at us as a species and say, ‘Stop making these terrible choices,’ but the other part of me who’s maybe aspiring to some enlightenment just wants to try and be understanding and compassionate.”

Like A Motherless Child features Raquel Rodriguez and beats with longing and belonging.

